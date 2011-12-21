MUMBAI Dec 21 India's turmeric futures
are expected to open lower on Wednesday due to higher spot
supplies and expectations of increased output in 2012, analysts
said.
* On Tuesday, the April turmeric contract ended at
4,448 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.57 percent after hitting a fresh
contract high of 4,550 rupees earlier in the day.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures are expected to open lower due
to higher sowing in the top producing Gujarat state though a
decline in the spot supplies is seen limiting the fall, analysts
said.
* On Tuesday, the January jeera contract ended 0.43
percent lower at 14,729 rupees per 100 kg.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of
jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to
December -- and harvested in February-April.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open down as supplies have
started from the new season crop and exports have slowed down
ahead of the Christmas holidays.
* On Tuesday, the most-active pepper January contract
declined 0.50 percent to close at 35,450 rupees per 100
kg.
* Industry officials estimate domestic pepper output at
43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last
year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)