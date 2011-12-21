MUMBAI Dec 21 India's turmeric futures are expected to open lower on Wednesday due to higher spot supplies and expectations of increased output in 2012, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the April turmeric contract ended at 4,448 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.57 percent after hitting a fresh contract high of 4,550 rupees earlier in the day.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures are expected to open lower due to higher sowing in the top producing Gujarat state though a decline in the spot supplies is seen limiting the fall, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the January jeera contract ended 0.43 percent lower at 14,729 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open down as supplies have started from the new season crop and exports have slowed down ahead of the Christmas holidays.

* On Tuesday, the most-active pepper January contract declined 0.50 percent to close at 35,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)