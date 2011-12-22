MUMBAI Dec 21 India's turmeric futures are expected to open higher on Thursday due to local and export demand, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 4,610 rupees per 100 kg, up 3.64 percent after hitting a fresh contract high of 4,626 rupees earlier in the day.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures are expected to open lower due to higher sowing in the top producing Gujarat state though a decline in spot supplies is seen limiting the fall, analysts said.

* The January jeera contract ended 1.98 percent lower at 14,437 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open up due to estimates of lower production and thin stocks.

* However, fresh supplies in marginal quantities from the new season crop could limit the gains.

* The most-active pepper January contract gained 0.27 percent to close at 35,545 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)