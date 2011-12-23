MUMBAI Dec 22 India's turmeric futures are expected to edge up on Friday morning due to export demand although mounting arrivals and prospects of a bumper crop next year could weigh, analysts said.

* On Thursday, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 4,644 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.39 percent, after hitting a fresh contract high of 4,690 rupees earlier in the day.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures are expected to open up due to a fall in daily supplies and export demand although higher area under cultivation in the top producing Gujarat state is seen limiting the fall, analysts said.

* The January jeera contract ended 1.47 percent higher at 14,649 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open up due to estimates of lower production and thin stocks.

* However, fresh supplies in marginal quantities from the new season crop could limit the gains.

* On Thursday, the most-active pepper January contract gained 2.31 percent to close at 36,365 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)