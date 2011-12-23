MUMBAI Dec 22 India's turmeric futures
are expected to edge up on Friday morning due to export demand
although mounting arrivals and prospects of a bumper crop next
year could weigh, analysts said.
* On Thursday, the April turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at
4,644 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.39 percent, after hitting a fresh
contract high of 4,690 rupees earlier in the day.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures are expected to open up due to
a fall in daily supplies and export demand although higher area
under cultivation in the top producing Gujarat state is seen
limiting the fall, analysts said.
* The January jeera contract ended 1.47 percent
higher at 14,649 rupees per 100 kg.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of
jeera, the crop is cultivated during winter -- from October to
December -- and harvested in February-April.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open up due to estimates of
lower production and thin stocks.
* However, fresh supplies in marginal quantities from the
new season crop could limit the gains.
* On Thursday, the most-active pepper January contract
gained 2.31 percent to close at 36,365 rupees per 100
kg.
* Industry officials estimate domestic pepper output at
43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last
year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)