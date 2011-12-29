MUMBAI Dec 29 Futures in cumin seed, or jeera, in India are expected to open down on Thursday due to profit taking though a decline in daily spot supplies is seen restricting the fall, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the most-active January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.26 percent lower at 15,764 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin seed sowing as on Dec. 26 in India's western Gujarat state was up 21.5 percent on year at 278,400 hectares.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures may open up on expectation of an increase in demand from northern Indian states and lower carry forward stocks, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract ended 0.82 percent higher at 4,806 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials expect increased supplies for the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open down on dull export demand and rise in supplies in spot markets, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the January pepper contract closed down 0.44 percent at 32,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from new season pepper have started marginally in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* Estimates of lower production, however, may restrict the downside.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)