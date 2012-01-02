MUMBAI Jan 2 Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures in India are expected to open higher on Monday on hopes for strong export demand and tight supply in spot markets.

Higher sowing in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season could limit the rise, analysts said.

* The most-active January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed nearly flat at 16,024 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open up on hopes for higher demand from northern states during the winter season.

* The benchmark April turmeric contract ended 2.81 percent higher at 4,766 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures should open lower on higher supplies from the new season crop in spot markets and sluggish export demand.

* The most-active pepper January contract ended 0.21 percent higher at 33,080 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)