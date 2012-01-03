MUMBAI Jan 3 Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures in India are expected to open higher on Tuesday on strong export demand, tight supplies in spot markets, and on unfavourable weather conditions, which could delay harvesting by a month, analysts said.

* Higher sowing in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season could limit the rise, analysts said.

* The most-active January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.03 percent at 16,511 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC:

Turmeric futures are likely to open up on hopes for higher demand from northern states during the winter season.

* The benchmark April turmeric contract ended 0.62 percent higher at 4,796 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures are likely to open down higher supplies from new season crop in spot markets and sluggish export demand.

* The most-active pepper January contract ended 0.31 percent higher at 33,185 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)