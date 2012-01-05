MUMBAI Jan 5 Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures in India are expected to open up on Thursday due to fresh export demand amid a squeeze in spot supplies, analysts said.

* Higher cumin seed sowing in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season could limit the rise, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the most-active January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.65 percent at 16,802 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new contract high of 16,975 rupees earlier in the day.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open up on concerns that yield of the current year crop could fall due to unfavourable weather, and hopes for higher demand from northern states during the winter season.

* The benchmark April turmeric contract ended 0.70 percent higher at 4,860 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* However, higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of increasing supplies are seen restricting the gains.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are seen opening lower due to lacklustre demand from overseas buyers, while traders await full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by end-January.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by the month end.

* The most-active pepper January contract ended 0.56 percent lower at 32,770 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)