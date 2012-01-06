MUMBAI Jan 6 Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures in India are expected to open lower on Friday due to higher sowing in top producing Gujarat state, although a squeeze in spot supplies is seen restricting the losses, analysts said.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to the data from the state's farm department.

* On Thursday, the most-active January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 2.37 percent at 16,404 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open down due to higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of an increase in supplies in the coming months due to higher production.

* The benchmark April turmeric contract ended 1.23 percent lower at 4,800 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders are expecting a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are seen opening lower, weighed by thin demand from overseas buyers, while traders await full-fledged supplies from the new season crop expected by January-end.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by the month end.

* The most-active pepper January contract ended 3.22 percent lower at 31,715 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)