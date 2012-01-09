MUMBAI Jan 9 India pepper futures are likely to open higher on Monday as estimates of lower output are likely to weigh, though sluggish local and overseas demand could limit the upside, analysts said.

* The January pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) last ended 0.7 percent lower at 31,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year due to reduced yields from the old pepper vines.

TURMERIC:

Turmeric futures are likely to open higher due to a decline in supplies from the old crop, analysts said.

* The April turmeric last ended down 1.2 percent lower at 4,752 rupees per 100 kg.

* The tight supply position is likely to continue until February, when arrivals from the new season crop are expected.

CUMIN SEEDS:

Cumin seeds, or jeera futures, in India are expected to open down on Monday on expected increase in supplies in spot markets, due to higher sowing in top producing western Gujarat state.

* Buying by traders at lower levels following the sharp fall in the previous session could arrest the downtrend, analysts said.

* The January jeera contract closed down after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 15,703 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to the data from the state's farm department.

* Gujarat state is the top jeera producer in the country. The crop is cultivated in winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)