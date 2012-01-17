MUMBAI Jan 16 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open up on Tuesday due to falling spot supplies and some overseas demand, but higher area under cultivation that raised hopes of higher output in 2012 could weigh.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the farm department of the top producing state.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* The most-active February jeera contract ended 1.70 percent higher at 16,454 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to trade rangebound as prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies could weigh on sentiment but overseas enquiries could support the prices.

* The April turmeric contract ended 0.30 percent lower at 4,646 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open up on lower crop estimates but increasing supplies from the new crop that would peak by the end of January are seen weighing.

* The most-active pepper February contract ended 0.81 percent higher at 31,230 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)