MUMBAI Jan 16 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures are expected to open up on Tuesday due to falling
spot supplies and some overseas demand, but higher area under
cultivation that raised hopes of higher output in 2012 could
weigh.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan.
2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the
farm department of the top producing state.
* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and
harvested in February-April.
* The most-active February jeera contract ended 1.70
percent higher at 16,454 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are expected to trade rangebound as
prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies could weigh on
sentiment but overseas enquiries could support the prices.
* The April turmeric contract ended 0.30 percent
lower at 4,646 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins from January.
PEPPER
Pepper futures may open up on lower crop estimates but
increasing supplies from the new crop that would peak by the end
of January are seen weighing.
* The most-active pepper February contract ended
0.81 percent higher at 31,230 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)