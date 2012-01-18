MUMBAI Jan 18 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open down on Wednesday as higher area under cultivation raised hopes of increased output in 2012.

* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago, data from the state farm department showed.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested between February and April.

* The most-active February jeera contract ended 1.98 percent lower at 16,128 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to open lower due to prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies, but some overseas enquiries could support prices.

* The April turmeric contract ended 1.20 percent lower at 4,590 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open up on lower crop estimates, but increasing supplies from the new harvest that would peak by the end of January are seen weighing.

* The most-active pepper February contract ended 1.62 percent higher on Tuesday at 31,735 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)