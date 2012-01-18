MUMBAI Jan 18 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures are expected to open down on Wednesday as higher
area under cultivation raised hopes of increased output in 2012.
* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on
368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago,
data from the state farm department showed.
* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and
harvested between February and April.
* The most-active February jeera contract ended 1.98
percent lower at 16,128 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are expected to open lower due to prospects
of a bumper crop and higher supplies, but some overseas
enquiries could support prices.
* The April turmeric contract ended 1.20 percent
lower at 4,590 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins from January.
PEPPER
Pepper futures may open up on lower crop estimates, but
increasing supplies from the new harvest that would peak by the
end of January are seen weighing.
* The most-active pepper February contract ended 1.62
percent higher on Tuesday at 31,735 rupees per 100 kg in the
previous session.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)