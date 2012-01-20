MUMBAI Jan 20 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to edge up on Friday due to a decline in daily spot supplies, but higher area under cultivation is seen capping a big rise.

* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago, data from the state farm department showed.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested between February and April.

* On Thursday, the most-active February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)ended 0.8 percent up at 15,917 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to trade lower, weighed by fresh supplies from Karnataka, while prospects of a bumper crop this year, also seen pushing prices down.

* The April turmeric contract fell 1 percent at 4,542 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 on increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open higher due to lower-than-expected supplies as farmers held back stocks on hopes of better prices, amid estimates of lower output this year.

* The most-active pepper February contract ended 0.9 percent higher at 32,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)