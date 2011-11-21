MUMBAI Nov 21 India's jeera futures are expected to open steady on Monday on some lower-level buying but the on-going sowing in key growing areas and sluggish export demand could weigh on sentiment towards the end of the session, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the most-active December jeera contract ended 0.85 percent higher at 13,691 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 11 percent since the start of October till Nov. 19.

* Gujarat state is the leading producer of jeera in the country and planting has started in the Saurashtra region of the state and in some pockets of Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on expectations of a rise in production raising hopes of higher supplies next year and thin spot activities, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,812 rupees per 100 kg, up 3.17 percent in the previous session.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open up as winter demand amid thin supplies and lower stocks is seen supporting prices although hopes of early arrivals from the new crop due to remunerative prices could weigh on sentiment.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.24 percent higher at 34,800 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)