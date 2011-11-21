MUMBAI Nov 21 India's jeera futures are
expected to open steady on Monday on some lower-level buying but
the on-going sowing in key growing areas and sluggish export
demand could weigh on sentiment towards the end of the session,
analysts said.
* In the previous session, the most-active December jeera
contract ended 0.85 percent higher at 13,691 rupees per
100 kg. It has fallen more than 11 percent since the start of
October till Nov. 19.
* Gujarat state is the leading producer of jeera in the
country and planting has started in the Saurashtra region of the
state and in some pockets of Rajasthan.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on expectations of
a rise in production raising hopes of higher supplies next year
and thin spot activities, analysts said.
* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,812
rupees per 100 kg, up 3.17 percent in the previous session.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are expected to open up as winter demand amid
thin supplies and lower stocks is seen supporting prices
although hopes of early arrivals from the new crop due to
remunerative prices could weigh on sentiment.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended
0.24 percent higher at 34,800 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season
to take advantage of current attractive prices.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)