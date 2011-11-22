MUMBAI Nov 22 India's jeera futures are
expected to open up on Tuesday on some lower-level buying
although the on-going sowing and sluggish export demand could
weigh on sentiment, analysts said.
* In the previous session, the most-active December jeera
contract ended 0.99 percent higher at 13,827 rupees per
100 kg. It has fallen more than 11 percent since the start of
October till Nov. 19.
* Gujarat state is the leading producer of jeera in the
country and planting has started in the Saurashtra region of the
state and in some pockets of Rajasthan.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open weak on expectations of
a rise in production raising hopes of higher supplies next year
and thin spot activities, analysts said.
* The December turmeric contract ended unchanged at
4,812 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are expected to open lower due to hopes of
early arrivals from the new crop and weak overseas demand
although thin supplies and lower stocks seen restricting the
downside.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended
0.16 percent lower at 34,745 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season
to take advantage of current attractive prices.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)