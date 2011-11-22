MUMBAI Nov 22 India's jeera futures are expected to open up on Tuesday on some lower-level buying although the on-going sowing and sluggish export demand could weigh on sentiment, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the most-active December jeera contract ended 0.99 percent higher at 13,827 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 11 percent since the start of October till Nov. 19.

* Gujarat state is the leading producer of jeera in the country and planting has started in the Saurashtra region of the state and in some pockets of Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open weak on expectations of a rise in production raising hopes of higher supplies next year and thin spot activities, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended unchanged at 4,812 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open lower due to hopes of early arrivals from the new crop and weak overseas demand although thin supplies and lower stocks seen restricting the downside.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.16 percent lower at 34,745 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)