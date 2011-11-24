MUMBAI Nov 24 India's jeera futures on
Thursday are expected to open lower on increased sowing in
Gujarat, the top producing state in the country, to add to
sufficient carryover stocks, analysts said.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's of 72,500 hectares,
data showed.
* In the previous session, the most-active December jeera
contract ended 0.91 percent lower to end at 13,610
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open steady as some spot
demand from north India would offset expectations of increased
supplies for the next year.
* The December turmeric contract ended 0.12 percent
up at 4,786 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year due to higher sowing in key cultivating regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are expected to open up due to depleting
stocks and thin supplies though hopes of early arrivals from the
new crop could weigh.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended
0.33 percent higher at 34,635 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season
to take advantage of current attractive prices.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)