MUMBAI Nov 24 India's jeera futures on Thursday are expected to open lower on increased sowing in Gujarat, the top producing state in the country, to add to sufficient carryover stocks, analysts said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's of 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* In the previous session, the most-active December jeera contract ended 0.91 percent lower to end at 13,610 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open steady as some spot demand from north India would offset expectations of increased supplies for the next year.

* The December turmeric contract ended 0.12 percent up at 4,786 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year due to higher sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open up due to depleting stocks and thin supplies though hopes of early arrivals from the new crop could weigh.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.33 percent higher at 34,635 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)