MUMBAI Nov 25 India's jeera futures are expected to open steady with a downward bias on Friday as increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state, higher carry forward stocks and sluggish export demand are seen weighing on sentiment, analysts said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.9 percent higher at 13,737 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on an expected rise in supplies from new season crop and thin spot activities, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,740 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.96 percent in the previous session.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open up on hopes of an improved winter demand amid thin supplies and lower stocks though hopes of early arrivals from the new crop due to remunerative prices could weigh on sentiment.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 1.6 percent higher at 35,180 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)