MUMBAI Nov 25 India's jeera futures are
expected to open steady with a downward bias on Friday as
increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state, higher carry
forward stocks and sluggish export demand are seen weighing on
sentiment, analysts said.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* The most-active December jeera contract ended 0.9
percent higher at 13,737 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on an expected
rise in supplies from new season crop and thin spot activities,
analysts said.
* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,740
rupees per 100 kg, down 0.96 percent in the previous session.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are expected to open up on hopes of an
improved winter demand amid thin supplies and lower stocks
though hopes of early arrivals from the new crop due to
remunerative prices could weigh on sentiment.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended 1.6
percent higher at 35,180 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season
to take advantage of current attractive prices.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)