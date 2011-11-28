MUMBAI Nov 28 India's jeera futures are
expected to open lower on Monday due to increased sowing in top
producer Gujarat, higher carry forward stocks and weak export
demand, analysts said.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* The most-active December jeera contract ended 1.08
percent lower at 13,768 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
TURMERIC:
India's turmeric futures are likely to open lower on an
expected rise in supplies from new season crop and thin spot
activities, analysts said.
* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,694
rupees per 100 kg, down 0.68 percent in the previous session.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER:
India pepper futures may open lower on hopes of early new
crop arrivals, analysts said.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended
0.78 percent lower at 34,850 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season
to take advantage of current attractive prices In the domestic
market.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)