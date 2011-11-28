MUMBAI Nov 28 India's jeera futures are expected to open lower on Monday due to increased sowing in top producer Gujarat, higher carry forward stocks and weak export demand, analysts said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* The most-active December jeera contract ended 1.08 percent lower at 13,768 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC:

India's turmeric futures are likely to open lower on an expected rise in supplies from new season crop and thin spot activities, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended at 4,694 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.68 percent in the previous session.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER:

India pepper futures may open lower on hopes of early new crop arrivals, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.78 percent lower at 34,850 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices In the domestic market. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)