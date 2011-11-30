MUMBAI Nov 30 India's jeera futures are
expected to open weak on Wednesday due to rising sowing in top
producing Gujarat state and weak export demand, analysts said.
* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21, jeera was sown under 113,100
hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data
showed.
* On Tuesday, the most-active December jeera contract
ended 0.82 percent lower at 13,756 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open down on higher spot
supplies, mounting carryforward stocks and on expected higher
production for the next year, analysts said.
* On Tuesday, the December turmeric contract ended
at 4,634 rupees per 100 kg, down 2.77 percent.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating
regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures may open up as thin supplies and depleting
stocks are seen supporting buying.
* The most-active pepper December contract ended
0.43 percent higher at 35,115 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* However, traders expect increase in supplies during
Jan-Feb due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top producer
and India could weigh on prices in the medium term.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)