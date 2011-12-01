MUMBAI Dec 1 India's jeera futures are expected to open lower on Thursday due to rising sowing in top producing Gujarat state and weak export demand, analysts said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21 jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* On Wednesday, the most-active December jeera contract ended 2.21 percent lower at 13,452 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open down due to higher carryforward stocks and on expected higher production next year, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the December turmeric contract ended at 4,494 rupees per 100 kg, down 3.02 percent.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open up on lower stocks and thin supplies although weak overseas enquiries and expectations of fresh arrivals by the last weak of December could weigh.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.34 percent higher at 35,235 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders expect increase in supplies during Jan-Feb due to new crop arrivals from Vietnam, the top producer, and India could weigh on prices in the medium term. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)