MUMBAI Dec 1 India's jeera futures are expected to open lower on Friday due to a rise in the area under cultivation in top producing Gujarat state and on weak exports, analysts said.

* In Gujarat, as on Nov. 21 jeera was sown under 113,100 hectares, up 56 percent from last year's 72,500 hectares, data showed.

* On Thursday, the most-active December jeera contract ended 0.45 percent lower at 13,391 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open down due to higher carryforward stocks and on expected higher production next year, analysts said.

* On Thursday, the December turmeric contract ended at 4,458 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.80 percent.

* Industry officials expect increased supplies for the next year as well due to higher sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open up due to expectations of steady to slightly lower production next year, dwindling stocks with most producing countries and thin supplies.

* The most-active pepper December contract ended 0.65 percent higher at 35,465 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* India's pepper exports during April-September rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)