MUMBAI Jan 23 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures are expected to open up on Monday due to a decline
in daily spot supplies, but expectations of higher output in
2012 due to a rise in area under cultivation is seen weighing on
sentiment, analysts said.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on
Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.
* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and
harvested in February-April.
* The most-active February jeera contract ended 1.76
percent higher at 16,088 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
TURMERIC:
Turmeric futures may open up due to some overseas enquiries
and local buying, though fresh supplies from Karnataka, hopes of
a bumper crop and estimates of higher supplies are seen limiting
the losses.
* The April turmeric contract ended 2.27 percent up
at 4,584 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins from January.
PEPPER:
Pepper futures may open up due to slack supplies in spot, as
farmers held back stock hoping for better prices, with the
market also expecting a fall in output.
* The most-active pepper February contract ended
1.07 percent higher at 32,550 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)