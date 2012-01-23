MUMBAI Jan 23 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open up on Monday due to a decline in daily spot supplies, but expectations of higher output in 2012 due to a rise in area under cultivation is seen weighing on sentiment, analysts said.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* The most-active February jeera contract ended 1.76 percent higher at 16,088 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC:

Turmeric futures may open up due to some overseas enquiries and local buying, though fresh supplies from Karnataka, hopes of a bumper crop and estimates of higher supplies are seen limiting the losses.

* The April turmeric contract ended 2.27 percent up at 4,584 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures may open up due to slack supplies in spot, as farmers held back stock hoping for better prices, with the market also expecting a fall in output.

* The most-active pepper February contract ended 1.07 percent higher at 32,550 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)