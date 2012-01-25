MUMBAI Jan 25 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures are likely to open lower on Wednesday due to hopes
of higher production as acreage has increased in the top
producing Gujarat state and weather is also favourable, analysts
said.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on
Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.
* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and
harvested in February-April.
* On Tuesday, the most-active February jeera contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX)ended 2.16 percent lower at 15,959 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures may trade rangebound with negative bias due
to new supplies from Karnataka, hopes of a bumper crop and
estimates of higher supplies while some overseas enquiries may
support.
* The April turmeric contract ended 0.43 percent
down at 4,602 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins from January.
PEPPER
Pepper futures may open steady as slack supplies in the spot
and a likely fall in output are likely to offset weak export
demand.
* The most-active pepper February contract ended
0.21 percent lower at 32,540 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)