MUMBAI Jan 25 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are likely to open lower on Wednesday due to hopes of higher production as acreage has increased in the top producing Gujarat state and weather is also favourable, analysts said.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* On Tuesday, the most-active February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)ended 2.16 percent lower at 15,959 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures may trade rangebound with negative bias due to new supplies from Karnataka, hopes of a bumper crop and estimates of higher supplies while some overseas enquiries may support.

* The April turmeric contract ended 0.43 percent down at 4,602 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open steady as slack supplies in the spot and a likely fall in output are likely to offset weak export demand.

* The most-active pepper February contract ended 0.21 percent lower at 32,540 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)