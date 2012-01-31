MUMBAI Jan 31 India's jeera futures are likely to recover on Tuesday on short-covering after falling in previous five straight sessions, analysts said.

* Jeera is cultivated in the winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* The February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 2.66 percent at 14,448 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The contract fell over 12 percent in previous five sessions.

* Traders expect higher jeera production in 2012 because of increased area under cultivation in top producer Gujarat state. Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to extend losses on weak demand, fall in overseas prices, and on expected increase in supplies in spot markets from the new season crop.

* The February pepper contract closed down 3.66 percent at 30,060 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 29,960 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to rise on expected increase in demand from northern states though expectations of a bumper crop and estimates of a rise in domestic supplies in coming days could limit the gains.

* The April turmeric closed marginally down at 0.13 percent at 4,570 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)