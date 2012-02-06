MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open down on Monday due to higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions raising hopes of increased production in 2012, analysts said.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from a year ago.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* The most-active February jeera contract ended 3.20 percent lower at 14,293 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures may open up due to some overseas enquiries and local buying but fresh supplies from new season crop are seen limiting the gains.

* The April turmeric contract ended 0.65 percent up at 4,658 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to trade range-bound as weak exports are seen weighing on sentiment but thin supplies in spot as farmers hold back stock hoping for better prices and expectations of lower output could support prices.

* The most-active pepper February contract ended 0.35 percent lower at 30,190 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)