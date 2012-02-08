MUMBAI Feb 8 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are likely to open lower on Wednesday, weighed by fresh supplies and higher area under cultivation, analysts said.

* New season crop has started arriving in small quantities in the local markets and are expected to gain pace in 10-15 days.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from a year ago.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* The most-active February jeera contract ended 0.10 percent lower at 14,187 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures may edge down on supplies from the new crop and expectations of a bumper crop, while some overseas demand may prevent a sharp fall in prices.

* The April turmeric contract ended steady at 4,670 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started in the spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming days.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open weak due to dull exports and the likelihood of increased supplies from the new season crop in coming days, while expectations of lower output is seen restricting the fall.

* The most-active pepper February contract ended 1.33 percent lower at 29,580 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)