MUMBAI Feb 10 India pepper futures are likely to fall on Friday following higher supplies and tepid export demand.

* The most-active pepper for February delivery last closed 0.88 percent higher at 29,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop in the southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to extend the previous session's gains on good demand and lower-than-expected arrivals from the new crop in the spot market, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract closed 3.7 percent higher at 4,876 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started in spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming weeks.

JEERA

Jeera futures are likely to extend losses on higher output estimates, analysts said.

* The most-traded jeera contract for February delivery closed 0.95 percent lower at 14,487 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Rajendra Jadhav)