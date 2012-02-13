MUMBAI Feb 13 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are likely to open down on Monday on an expected increase in supplies of the new season crop in spot markets and on expectations of higher output in 2012 due to a rise in area under cultivation, analysts said.

* Jeera prices are expected to witness selling pressure due to dull demand from overseas and domestic buyers, Angel Commodities Broking said in a report.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* The most-active February jeera contract ended 0.72 percent higher at 14,419 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open lower on rising arrivals in the local markets, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper for February delivery closed 0.31 percent higher at 29,515 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop and could peak in another 15 days in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open higher on Monday due to good demand and lower-than-expected arrivals from the new crop in the spot market, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract last ended at the contract high of 5,276 rupees per 100 kg, up 4 percent on day. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)