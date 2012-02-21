MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian jeera futures are likely to open weak on Tuesday due to increasing domestic supplies and expectations of higher output.

* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have started arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat state.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the western Indian state of Gujarat as of Jan. 16.

* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 14,118 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.90 percent on Saturday.

* The contract has fallen 6 percent so far this month.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open up as slack supplies in the local market, expectations of lower output and a firm overseas market are seen supporting buying.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery last ended 1.36 percent lower at 31,080 rupees per 100 kg.

* New arrivals have started trickling in and are likely to increase gradually.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to open down on rising supplies from the new crop in spot, estimates of a bumper crop and sluggish local demand.

* The April turmeric contract closed 0.62 percent lower at 4,806 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Wednesday.