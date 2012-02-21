MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian jeera futures are
likely to open weak on Tuesday due to increasing domestic
supplies and expectations of higher output.
* Around 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop
have started arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat
state.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October
to December and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in
the western Indian state of Gujarat as of Jan. 16.
* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 14,118 rupees per 100
kg, down 0.90 percent on Saturday.
* The contract has fallen 6 percent so far this month.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open up as slack supplies in the
local market, expectations of lower output and a firm overseas
market are seen supporting buying.
* The most-active pepper for March delivery last
ended 1.36 percent lower at 31,080 rupees per 100 kg.
* New arrivals have started trickling in and are likely to
increase gradually.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are expected to open down on rising supplies
from the new crop in spot, estimates of a bumper crop and
sluggish local demand.
* The April turmeric contract closed 0.62 percent
lower at 4,806 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage, a state
government official told Reuters on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)