MUMBAI Feb 27 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open lower on Monday due to rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output in 2012, analysts said.

* Around 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at the Unjha spot market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from a year ago.

* The most-active March jeera contract ended 3.05 percent lower at 13,805 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open weak, weighed by higher supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop but some overseas enquiries are seen restricting the losses.

* The April turmeric contract ended 0.46 percent up at 4,744 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open higher due to slack domestic supplies as farmers hold back stocks hoping for a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.

* The most-active pepper March contract ended 4 percent higher at 36,230 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started in small quantities in southern states of Kerala and Karnataka.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)