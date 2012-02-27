MUMBAI Feb 27 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures are expected to open lower on Monday due to rising
supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output
in 2012, analysts said.
* Around 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop
have been arriving daily at the Unjha spot market in Gujarat.
Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and
harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan.
16, up 50 percent from a year ago.
* The most-active March jeera contract ended 3.05
percent lower at 13,805 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open weak, weighed by higher
supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop
but some overseas enquiries are seen restricting the losses.
* The April turmeric contract ended 0.46 percent up
at 4,744 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins from January.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open higher due to slack
domestic supplies as farmers hold back stocks hoping for a
further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.
* The most-active pepper March contract ended 4
percent higher at 36,230 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started in small
quantities in southern states of Kerala and Karnataka.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)