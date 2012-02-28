MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian jeera futures are
likely to open steady on Tuesday due to short-covering, while
rising supplies from the new crop, estimates of higher output
and sluggish spot demand are seen hurting appetite.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October
to December and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in the western Indian state of Gujarat as of Jan. 16.
* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 13,870 rupees per 100
kg, up 0.22 percent on Monday. The contract has fallen more than
7 percent so far this month.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open higher, tracking bullish
cues from the spot market where farmers are holding back stocks
in hopes of a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in
output.
* The most-active pepper for March delivery last
ended 1.72 percent higher at 36,855 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open down due to rising
supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper
crop.
* The April turmeric contract closed 0.97 percent
lower at 4,698 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage, a state
government official told Reuters on Feb. 15.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)