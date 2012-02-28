MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian jeera futures are likely to open steady on Tuesday due to short-covering, while rising supplies from the new crop, estimates of higher output and sluggish spot demand are seen hurting appetite.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the western Indian state of Gujarat as of Jan. 16.

* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 13,870 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.22 percent on Monday. The contract has fallen more than 7 percent so far this month.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open higher, tracking bullish cues from the spot market where farmers are holding back stocks in hopes of a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery last ended 1.72 percent higher at 36,855 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open down due to rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract closed 0.97 percent lower at 4,698 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)