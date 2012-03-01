MUMBAI, March 1 Indian pepper futures are likely to open higher on Thursday due to robust local demand amid a shortage of spot supplies as farmers held back stocks expecting a further price rise due to a likely fall in output.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)ended 3.41 percent higher at 39,610 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

JEERA

Jeera futures are likely to open lower as rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output are expected to trigger selling, while some export demand is seen restricting the losses.

* The March jeera contract on NCDEX last ended at 14,112.50 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.55 percent.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the western Indian state of Gujarat as of Jan. 16.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open down due to mounting supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a bumper crop on an increase in area under cultivation.

* The April turmeric contract closed 1.02 percent lower at 4,836 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)