MUMBAI, March 2 Indian pepper futures are
likely to open up on Friday due to slack local supplies as
farmers hold back stocks expecting a further price rise due to a
likely fall in output.
* The most-active pepper for March delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 3.55
percent lower at 38,205 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday due to
profit-taking.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
JEERA
Jeera futures are expected to open weak, hurt by poor demand
from local buyers, rising supplies from the new season crop and
estimates of higher output.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX last ended
at 13,907.50 rupees per 100 kg, down 1.45 percent.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October
to December and harvesting starts from February.
* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares
in the western Indian state of Gujarat as of Jan. 16.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open down due to higher
supplies in local markets and estimates of a bumper crop on an
increase in area under cultivation.
* The April turmeric contract closed 1.49 percent
lower at 4,764 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage, a state
government official told Reuters on Feb. 15.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)