MUMBAI, March 2 Indian pepper futures are likely to open up on Friday due to slack local supplies as farmers hold back stocks expecting a further price rise due to a likely fall in output.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 3.55 percent lower at 38,205 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday due to profit-taking.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

JEERA

Jeera futures are expected to open weak, hurt by poor demand from local buyers, rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX last ended at 13,907.50 rupees per 100 kg, down 1.45 percent.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the western Indian state of Gujarat as of Jan. 16.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open down due to higher supplies in local markets and estimates of a bumper crop on an increase in area under cultivation.

* The April turmeric contract closed 1.49 percent lower at 4,764 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)