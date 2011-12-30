MUMBAI Dec 30 Futures in cumin seed, or jeera, in India are expected to open up on Firday on hopes of increase in export demand and a decline in daily spot supplies, on unfavourable weather conditions in top producing Gujarat state, which could delay arrival by a month.

* On Thursday, the most-active January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.70 percent at 15,875 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin seed sowing as on Dec. 26 in India's western Gujarat state was up 21.5 percent on year at 278,400 hectares.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures may open up on expectation of an increase in demand from northern Indian states, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract ended 2.28 percent lower at 4,696 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials expect increased supplies for the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions, which could depress the prices.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open down on dull export demand and rise in supplies in spot markets, analysts said.

* The January pepper contract closed up 0.18 percent at 32,690 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from new season pepper have started marginally in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* Estimates of lower production, however, may restrict the downside.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)