MUMBAI Dec 30 Futures in cumin seed, or
jeera, in India are expected to open up on Firday on hopes of
increase in export demand and a decline in daily spot supplies,
on unfavourable weather conditions in top producing Gujarat
state, which could delay arrival by a month.
* On Thursday, the most-active January jeera contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) closed up 0.70 percent at 15,875 rupees per 100 kg.
* Cumin seed sowing as on Dec. 26 in India's western Gujarat
state was up 21.5 percent on year at 278,400 hectares.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures may open up on expectation of an increase
in demand from northern Indian states, analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract ended 2.28 percent
lower at 4,696 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Industry officials expect increased supplies for the next
year due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions, which
could depress the prices.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are expected to open down on dull export
demand and rise in supplies in spot markets, analysts said.
* The January pepper contract closed up 0.18 percent
at 32,690 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from new season pepper have started marginally in
the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.
* Estimates of lower production, however, may restrict the
downside.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)