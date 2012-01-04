MUMBAI Jan 4 Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures in India are expected to open higher on Wednesday on concerns over the quality of the new crop and on a squeeze in spot supplies, analysts said.

* Higher cumin seed sowing in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season could limit the rise, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the most-active January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.10 percent at 16,693 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new contract high of 16,875 rupees earlier in the day.

TURMERIC:

Turmeric futures are likely to open up on hopes for higher demand from northern states during the winter season.

* The benchmark April turmeric contract ended 0.62 percent higher at 4,826 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures are likely to open down due to supplies from new season crop in spot markets and slim overseas demand.

* The most-active pepper January contract ended 0.69 percent lower at 32,955 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)