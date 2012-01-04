MUMBAI Jan 4 Cumin seeds, or jeera,
futures in India are expected to open higher on Wednesday on
concerns over the quality of the new crop and on a squeeze in
spot supplies, analysts said.
* Higher cumin seed sowing in the current rabi
(winter-sowing) season could limit the rise, analysts said.
* On Tuesday, the most-active January jeera contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
closed up 1.10 percent at 16,693 rupees per 100 kg after hitting
a new contract high of 16,875 rupees earlier in the day.
TURMERIC:
Turmeric futures are likely to open up on hopes for higher
demand from northern states during the winter season.
* The benchmark April turmeric contract ended 0.62
percent higher at 4,826 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
PEPPER:
Pepper futures are likely to open down due to supplies from
new season crop in spot markets and slim overseas demand.
* The most-active pepper January contract ended 0.69
percent lower at 32,955 rupees per 100 kg.
