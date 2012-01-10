MUMBAI Jan 10 India's pepper futures are likely to open lower on Tuesday due to lower demand from local and overseas buyers. Hope of full-fledged arrivals by month end is also seen weighing, analysts said.

* On Monday, the January pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.77 percent lower at 31,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by month-end.

* However, estimates of lower output for 2012 are seen restricting the losses. Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on expectations of bumper crop and increased supplies in the coming months. Higher carryforward stocks from last year could also weigh.

* The April turmeric ended down 1.47 percent at 4,682 rupees per 100 kg on Monday.

* Traders and analysts expect bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under crop.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

CUMIN SEEDS

Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures are expected to open down on sluggish spot demand and increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state which is likely to raise output, analysts said.

* The January jeera contract closed down 1.99 percent lower at 15,391 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from a year ago, according to data from the state's farm department.

* Gujarat state is the top jeera producer in the country. The crop is cultivated in winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)