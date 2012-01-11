MUMBAI Jan 11 India's pepper futures are likely to open lower on Wednesday due to a weak spot market, subdued overseas demand and hopes of full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the January pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 4 percent lower to close at a new contract low of 29,905 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by month-end.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on prospects of a bumper crop and increased supplies in the coming months. Higher carryforward stocks from last year are also seen weighing.

* The April turmeric ended down 0.90 percent at 4,640 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

* Traders and analysts expect bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under crop.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

CUMIN SEEDS

Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures are expected to open down due to higher area under cultivation and poor demand from local and overseas buyers.

* The January jeera contract closed down 1.42 percent lower at 15,172 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from a year ago, according to data from the state's farm department.

* Gujarat state is the top jeera producer in the country. The crop is cultivated in winter -- from October to December -- and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)