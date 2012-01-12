MUMBAI Jan 12 India's pepper futures are likely to be range-bound on Thursday on some bargain buying although hopes of full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end could weigh on sentiment, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the January pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.70 percent higher at 30,115 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by month-end.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on prospects of a bumper crop and increased supplies in the coming months. Higher carryforward stocks from last year are also seen weighing.

* The April turmeric edged down 0.09 percent at 4,636 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

* Traders and analysts expect bigger crop in 2012 due to increased acreage.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

CUMIN SEEDS

Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures are likely to trade down, weighed down by higher sowed area and subdued demand.

* The January jeera contract closed up 1.62 percent at 15,418 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session due to a decline in daily supplies.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from a year ago, according to data from the state's farm department.

* Gujarat state is the top jeera producer in the country. The crop is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)