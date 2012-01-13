MUMBAI Jan 13 India's pepper futures are
likely to open up on Friday due to expectations of export demand
as Indian prodcue is at a discount to its competitors in the
international market.
* On Thursday, the February pepper on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 3.46 percent
higher at 31,660 rupees per 100 kg.
* However, hopes of full-fledged supplies from the new
season crop by January-end seen weighing. Supplies from the new
season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are
expected to peak by month-end.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open higher on overseas
enquiries from Gulf countries although prospects of a bumper
crop and increased supplies in the coming months could restrict
the upside.
* The April turmeric ended 0.39 percent higher at
4,654 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.
* Traders and analysts expect bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased acreage.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins from January.
CUMIN SEEDS
Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures are likely to trade up, due
to a decline in the daily spot supplies and overseas enquiries.
* The February jeera contract closed up 4 percent at
16,555 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Analysts, however, expect higher area to weigh on
sentiment.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan.
2, up 18.5 percent from a year ago, according to data from the
state's farm department.
* Gujarat state is the top jeera producer in the country.
The crop is cultivated in winter from October to December and
harvested in February-April.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)