MUMBAI Jan 13 India's pepper futures are likely to open up on Friday due to expectations of export demand as Indian prodcue is at a discount to its competitors in the international market.

* On Thursday, the February pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 3.46 percent higher at 31,660 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, hopes of full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end seen weighing. Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by month-end.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open higher on overseas enquiries from Gulf countries although prospects of a bumper crop and increased supplies in the coming months could restrict the upside.

* The April turmeric ended 0.39 percent higher at 4,654 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

* Traders and analysts expect bigger crop in 2012 due to increased acreage.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

CUMIN SEEDS

Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures are likely to trade up, due to a decline in the daily spot supplies and overseas enquiries.

* The February jeera contract closed up 4 percent at 16,555 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Analysts, however, expect higher area to weigh on sentiment.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from a year ago, according to data from the state's farm department.

* Gujarat state is the top jeera producer in the country. The crop is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)