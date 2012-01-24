MUMBAI Jan 24 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are likely to extend gains on Tuesday due to a decline in daily spot supplies, analysts said.

* However, expectations of higher output in 2012 on a rise in area under cultivation is seen weighing on sentiment.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat state on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* On Monday, the most-active February jeera contract ended 1.39 percent higher at 16,311 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures may open up due to some overseas enquiries and local buying, though new supplies from Karnataka, hopes of a bumper crop and estimates of higher supplies are seen limiting the losses.

* The April turmeric contract ended 0.83 percent up at 4,622 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open up due to slack supplies in the spot, as farmers hold back stocks hoping for better prices on a fall in output.

* The most-active pepper February contract ended 0.18 percent higher at 32,610 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)