MUMBAI Feb 16 India's jeera futures are expected to open down on Thursday due to expectations of a pick-up in domestic supplies in the coming days and a weak local demand, analysts said.

* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.63 percent at 14,445 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the western Indian state of Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open up due to thin supplies from the new season crop in the local market and good exports.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery closed 1.93 percent higher at 30,555 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop and could peak in another 15 days in southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open weak due to profit-taking triggered by estimates of higher output although hopes of a state government buying the spice from farmers to prop up prices could restrict the fall.

* The April turmeric contract closed 3.32 percent lower at 5,124 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets. In Andhra Pradesh, many farmers are holding back their produce on hopes the state government would buy the spice from them to support prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)