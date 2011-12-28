MUMBAI, Dec 28 Srei Equipment Finance, a unit of SREI Infrastructure Finance is planning to raise 700 million rupees via 5-year 7-month bonds at 12.60 percent, a term sheet obtained by Reuters told. The deal is rated AA by Fitch and Brickwork Ratings and ING Vysya Bank is the arranger to the deal, the document showed. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)