BRIEF-Bharti Airtel gets SEBI, stock exchange nod for merger with Telenor India
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india
MUMBAI Feb 21 The Central Bank of Sri Lanka will examine the need for raising the investor shareholding limit in banks, but as of now the existing limits apply, Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Thursday.
A single investor or group cannot hold more than 10 percent in a bank and need to have the central bank's approval for a higher investment, the governor said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 31) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------