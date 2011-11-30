* SSP a cheaper option for costly DAP
* SSP sales to cross 4 mln T this yr from 3.2 mln T last yr
* Top fert cos expanding SSP capacities, new units planned
By Kaustubh Kulkarni and Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Nov 23 Rising prices of diammonium
phosphate (DAP) coupled with scarcity of the import-dependent
soil nutrient has forced Indian fertiliser makers switch to
single super phosphate (SSP) - a cheaper alternative - to meet
fertiliser demand from farmers.
The phosphatic DAP is the second most consumed soil nutrient
in India after nitrogenous urea and is also the most costly form
of basic fertilisers while SSP is cheaper and can be easily
manufactured using readily available raw material.
"DAP costs more than three times that of single super
phosphate. DAP's import costs are rising and that is forcing
fertiliser companies raise retail prices," Gautam Sen, director
finance, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF),
told Reuters.
State-run RCF is one among firms such as Tata Chemicals
, Coromandel International, Jubilant
Industries and Chambal Fertilisers, that are
either expanding their SSP capacity or are planning new units
seeing rising demand for this variant of phosphate.
SSP is obtained through a chemical reaction between rock
phosphate and sulphuric acid and contains phosphorus, sulphur,
calcium and other essential micro nutrients in small
proportions.
The chemical helps treat sulphur deficiency in the soil and
enhances yield of crops such as oil seeds, pulses, sugarcane,
fruits and vegetables.
"SSP is a poor farmer's fertiliser and an option to cut the
usage of DAP," said a fertiliser analyst with a Mumbai-based
brokerage.
The import prices of DAP, which were about $500 per tonne in
FY11, had shot up as much as $700 per tonne in August globally
and are hovering around $680 since then.
At retail level, post-subsidy, farmers have to pay between
18,200-19,000 rupees a tonne to buy DAP in India, while they
spend just 5,000 rupees for the same quantity of SSP.
Indian farms consumed about 7 million tonnes of DAP in FY11
but the consumption is expected to fall in the current fiscal on
delayed imports and higher prices.
In comparison, India's SSP consumption was 3.1 million
tonnes last year, according to data from the Fertiliser
Association of India (FAI).
"This year, there are chances that SSP usage will nearly
double as farmers are not willing to spend on DAP," D.D. Khose,
western region executive at FAI, said.
INVESTMENT PLANS
RCF is exploring possibility to set up an SSP unit at a cost
of 3 billion rupees at its Thal plant in Maharashtra, Gautam
Sen, director-finance, had said in May.
"We are studying the possibility and the capacity would not
be less than 300,000 tonnes," Sen said.
Tata Chemicals is also looking to expand its existing SSP
capacity, while Chambal Fertilisers is building a unit each in
Gujarat and Rajasthan at a total cost of 1.55 billion rupees.
Coromandel International last month said, it would set up a
new SSP manufacturing plant in Rajasthan with a capacity of
800-tonne-per-day.
"SSP is easy to make and the capex required is very low.
Therefore, all companies want to make this complex fertiliser
when DAP is becoming unaffordable," Tarun Surana, analyst at
Sunidhi Securities & Finance, said.
India's SSP consumption would grow fast in the current year
and would cross 4 million tonnes, he said.
"Sulphuric acid is easily available and rock-phosphate can
be imported. Also, Rajasthan has some rock phosphate reserves.
So, we can see companies opting for this state," he said.
(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)