NEW DELHI, April 16 India is likely to kickstart
stake sales in state-run companies in June - preferably through
the auction of shares - to meet a target of 300 billion rupees
($5.65 billion) set for this fiscal year, the official in charge
of disinvestment said on Monday.
Along with cutting subsidies, the stake-sale target is seen
as key to India's efforts to rein-in the fiscal deficit to 5.1
percent in the 2012/13 fiscal year, after it blew out to 5.9
percent last year.
"When you push an FPO (follow-on public offering), the
market prices come under pressure. Hopefully, we will go more
for ONGC-type auctions," Mohd. Haleem Khan, who heads the
government's share sale programme in the ministry of finance,
told Reuters in an interview.
Although India's $2.6 billion auction of shares in the Oil
and Natural Gas Corporation in March did not attract
many institutional investors, the government was able to direct
state-run Life Insurance Corp to pick up stake.
Khan defended the ONGC sale, which even some government
officials said was badly handled. He said the government got the
price it was aiming for.
In the 2011/12 fiscal year, the government raised just 140
billion rupees from share sales in state companies, well short
of its 400 billion rupee target.
