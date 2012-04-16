NEW DELHI, April 16 India is likely to kickstart stake sales in state-run companies in June - preferably through the auction of shares - to meet a target of 300 billion rupees ($5.65 billion) set for this fiscal year, the official in charge of disinvestment said on Monday.

Along with cutting subsidies, the stake-sale target is seen as key to India's efforts to rein-in the fiscal deficit to 5.1 percent in the 2012/13 fiscal year, after it blew out to 5.9 percent last year.

"When you push an FPO (follow-on public offering), the market prices come under pressure. Hopefully, we will go more for ONGC-type auctions," Mohd. Haleem Khan, who heads the government's share sale programme in the ministry of finance, told Reuters in an interview.

Although India's $2.6 billion auction of shares in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in March did not attract many institutional investors, the government was able to direct state-run Life Insurance Corp to pick up stake.

Khan defended the ONGC sale, which even some government officials said was badly handled. He said the government got the price it was aiming for.

In the 2011/12 fiscal year, the government raised just 140 billion rupees from share sales in state companies, well short of its 400 billion rupee target. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)