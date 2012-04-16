(Adds more quotes, details)
By Arup Roychoudhury and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, April 16 India plans to kickstart
stake sales in state-run companies in June - preferably through
the auction of shares - to meet a target of 300 billion rupees
($5.65 billion) set for this fiscal year, the official in charge
of disinvestment said on Monday.
Raising revenue from selling stakes in state-run firms,
along with cutting subsidies, is seen as key to India's efforts
to repair its damaged finances. India aims to lower the fiscal
deficit to 5.1 percent in 2012/13, after it blew out to 5.9
percent last year.
"When you push an FPO (follow-on public offering), the
market prices come under pressure. Hopefully, we will go more
for ONGC-type auctions," Mohd. Haleem Khan, who heads the
government's share sale programme in the ministry of finance,
told Reuters in an interview.
Although India's $2.6 billion auction of shares in the Oil
and Natural Gas Corporation in March did not attract
many institutional investors, the government was able to direct
state-run Life Insurance Corp to pick up a large stake.
Khan defended the ONGC sale, which even some government
officials said was badly handled. He said the government got the
price it was aiming for.
In the 2011/12 fiscal year, the government raised just 140
billion rupees from share sales in state companies, well short
of its 400 billion rupee target. The government dragged its feet
on the offerings because of unfavourable market conditions.
Indian equities were one of the worst performers in 2011,
with the 30-share benchmark index shedding more than a
quarter. So far this year, the index has risen about 12 percent.
"Depending upon how things unfold in a month or two, some
FPOs can also be looked into, like Oil India, BHEL
, MMTC, SAIL, Neyveli Lignite
, NALCO," Khan said.
Other probable candidates include Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
and Hindustan Copper, he said, but declined to
elaborate on their line-up and timing.
Foreign investors have been wary over the slow pace of
reforms in India. A recent budget proposal to retroactively tax
long-completed mergers, which potentially puts companies like
Vodafone Plc back on the hook, have further hurt market
sentiments.
"The earliest period to look forward to will be June," Khan
said, when asked when the stake sales would begin.
"By that time, a lot of debates and confusion which have got
into the scheme of things - they will get sorted out," Khan
said, adding that a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
would also help revive market sentiment.
The RBI is widely expected to cut repo rates by 25 basis
points to 8.25 percent on Tuesday, for the first time in three
years, in an attempt to lift sagging growth.
Khan also said the government would consider conducting
auctions on a single exchange. The ONGC auction was carried out
simultaneously on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay
Stock Exchange, leading to some confusion and glitches.
"What we are very sure about is that we will not have two
auction platforms," he said.
"Another thing which people have suggested is that the whole
day auction is not required. I think two to three hours should
be a good time."
(Editing by Malini Menon)