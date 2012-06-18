NEW DELHI, June 18 India is looking to raise
$1.25 billion by selling a stake in state-run miner NMDC
in 2012/13, a senior finance ministry official said on
Monday, in a move that appeared aimed at boosting investor
sentiment.
The government also plans to raise $622 million through the
sale of stakes in state-run capital goods-maker BHEL
and $520 million in Hindustan Copper in the current fiscal year,
the official said.
The federal government hopes to raise a total of 300 billion
rupees ($5.4 billion) through stake sales in state-run firms in
2012/13, according to the federal budget published in March.
Through the proceeds from stake sales, the government is
hoping to meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent of gross
domestic produce for this fiscal year.
The government raised barely 155 billion rupees through
stake sales in the fiscal year 2011/12 due to poor market
conditions. That fell far short of the targeted 400 billion
rupees and meant India's fiscal deficit ballooned to 5.9 percent
from the targeted 4.6 percent.
($1 = 55.82 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)