NEW DELHI Jan 31 Indian government is likely to raise 270 billion rupees ($5.06 billion) through sale of its stake in state-run companies, 10 percent lower than the initial target for the current fiscal year ending in March, Disinvestment Secretary Ravi Mathur told reporters on Thursday.

In March last year, the government had fixed a target of 300 billion rupees ($5.6 billion) through partial privatisation of state-run companies during this fiscal year. ($1 = 53.3950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)