NEW DELHI, July 30 The Indian government will sell a 7.64 percent stake in state-run National Fertilizers Ltd on Wednesday through a share auction, disinvestment secretary Ravi Mathur told reporters.

The sale is part of the government's efforts to raise 400 billion rupees ($6.74 billion) through stake sales in the current fiscal year. So far this year it has only raised about $140 million.

The government currently owns 97.64 percent in the fertilizer company. At the current market price, the stake sale would raise about $17 million.

Ahead of the offer, shares in National Fertilizer were trading 8.4 percent lower at 27 rupees. ($1 = 59.37 rupees) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Anand Basu)