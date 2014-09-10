US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India's cabinet on Wednesday approved share sales in state-run companies ONGC, Coal India and NHPC, a government official told reporters.
The official did not give details. The government has previously said it planned to sell a 10 percent stake in state-run coal miner Coal India, a 5 percent share of oil and gas explorer ONGC and 11.36 percent of power producer NHPC in the current fiscal year ending March 2015.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
