NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India's cabinet on Wednesday approved share sales in state-run companies ONGC, Coal India and NHPC, a government official told reporters.

The official did not give details. The government has previously said it planned to sell a 10 percent stake in state-run coal miner Coal India, a 5 percent share of oil and gas explorer ONGC and 11.36 percent of power producer NHPC in the current fiscal year ending March 2015.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)