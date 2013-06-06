NEW DELHI, June 6 Indian government has invited bids to appoint merchant bankers to manage a 10 percent share sale in the state-run Indian Oil Corporation through a share offer, a government statement said on Thursday.

The government plans to raise 400 billion rupees ($7.05 billion) through share sale in state-run companies during the current fiscal year 2013/14.

The last date for submitting bids in June 26, the statement said. ($1 = 56.7725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)